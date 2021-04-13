Left Menu

U.S. senators match House bill to assist Uighur refugees

Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Senator Chris Coons put forward the "Uyghur Human Rights Protection Act," which would grant Priority 2 refugee status to Uighurs and other groups, including Kazakhs and Kyrgyz, who have faced repression in or fled from China's Xinjiang region. Priority 2 status would allow hundreds, or possibly thousands, of Uighurs to forgo a United Nations referral and apply directly as refugees to the U.S. government, reducing concerns that Beijing could be notified by a third country and seek their deportation back to China.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:20 IST
U.S. senators match House bill to assist Uighur refugees

A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators on Tuesday introduced a bill to expedite refugee applications from Uighurs, matching an effort in the U.S. House of Representatives to assist members of the largely Muslim ethnic group that advocates say face persecution in China. Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Senator Chris Coons put forward the "Uyghur Human Rights Protection Act," which would grant Priority 2 refugee status to Uighurs and other groups, including Kazakhs and Kyrgyz, who have faced repression in or fled from China's Xinjiang region.

Priority 2 status would allow hundreds, or possibly thousands, of Uighurs to forgo a United Nations referral and apply directly as refugees to the U.S. government, reducing concerns that Beijing could be notified by a third country and seek their deportation back to China. China denies abuses, but the United States has declared that Beijing is perpetrating a genocide.

"The United States must continue to speak out against the PRC's human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and we must also provide assurance and protection for the Uyghurs and all those facing persecution as a result of their religious or ethnic identity," Coons said in a statement referring to the People's Republic of China, the country's formal name. The Senate bill, complementing a House version put forward in March, has Republicans and Democrats increasingly optimistic that the refugee upgrade could become law, even as the U.S. Congress forges ahead with a sweeping package of other legislation to counter China's influence.

"From a substantive perspective, the end game here is extremely similar," one Senate aide comparing the Senate and House bills, told Reuters. "We see this as an area of easy bipartisan support," he said. U.N. experts and human rights groups estimate that more than one million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities have been detained in harsh conditions in Xinjiang as part of what Beijing calls a vocational training campaign to battle terrorism.

The bill also encourages U.S. partners and allies to make refugee accommodations for Uighurs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

President Biden, Obama to appear on NBC's vaccination special

U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will now be a part of NBCs Roll Up Your Sleeves, a COVID-19 vaccination awareness program, Comcast Corps NBC said on Tuesday. The hour-long special, created by media company ATTN, w...

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by 9/11

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he has planned to have all American troops out of war-torn Afghanistan by September 11 this year, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on the twin-towers in New York.The President is ...

COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity to reshape world order, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity to reshape the world order, and suggested that systems should be created that can address the problems of today and challenges of tomorrow....

DMX's family shuts down fundraising rumours on his funeral

Shutting down all rumours that have been doing the rounds claiming DMXs family is running campaigns to raise funds for his funeral, an official statement by the late stars members has been released that says it is completely bogus and not c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021