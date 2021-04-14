Uttar Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He had isolated himself on Tuesday after some officials in his contact tested positive for the infection. ''After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors' advice. I am doing all works virtually,'' Adityanath tweeted, advising those who came in his contact to get themselves tested and take precautions. Adityanath had taken the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on April 5. The immunity to the virus develops several days after the second dose. Earlier, he had said, ''Officials at my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me. Therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself.'' Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection. He was actively involved in election campaigning in West Bengal. On April 12, Adityanath had attended a programme with state Cabinet minister Ashutosh Tondon in Lucknow. Tondon also tested positive for the virus. Elaborating on the CM's health, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told PTI, ''I had spoken to the chief minister over the phone. He is having itching in throat besides light fever and there is a complaint of cough.'' He said despite this, the CM is fully active and in touch with everyone virtually. The CM has directed all ministers to stay in touch with officials and public representatives, Sharma said.

