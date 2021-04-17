Left Menu

PM pays homage to Chandra Shekhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 12:43 IST
PM pays homage to Chandra Shekhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to former prime minister and socialist leader Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary.

Chandra Shekhar was respected across party lines for his simplicity and commitment to social empowerment, Modi said in a tweet.

A towering leader from Uttar Pradesh, Chandra Shekhar became the prime minister briefly between 1990-91 after the fall of the V P Singh-led government at the Centre.

Born in 1927, he joined the Congress in the 1960s, but was jailed during the Emergency for his trenchant criticism of the Indira Gandhi-led government for clamping down on civil liberties.

Chandra Shekhar was one of the leading opposition leaders who joined hands against the Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls after the Emergency was lifted.

He passed away in 2007.

