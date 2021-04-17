PM pays homage to Chandra Shekhar

PM pays homage to Chandra ShekharPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 12:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to former prime minister and socialist leader Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary.
Chandra Shekhar was respected across party lines for his simplicity and commitment to social empowerment, Modi said in a tweet.
A towering leader from Uttar Pradesh, Chandra Shekhar became the prime minister briefly between 1990-91 after the fall of the V P Singh-led government at the Centre.
Born in 1927, he joined the Congress in the 1960s, but was jailed during the Emergency for his trenchant criticism of the Indira Gandhi-led government for clamping down on civil liberties.
Chandra Shekhar was one of the leading opposition leaders who joined hands against the Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls after the Emergency was lifted.
He passed away in 2007.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Narendra Modi
- Chandra Shekhar
- V P Singh-
- Lok Sabha
- Modi
- Uttar
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi urges militants who are yet to surrender to return to mainstream as Assam needs them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting to commemorate 400th Prakash Purab
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake; speaks to CMs of four affected states: Govt sources.
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake; speaking to CMs of four affected states: Govt sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.