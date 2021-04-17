Left Menu

Cong leader accuses govt of failing to tackle COVID pandemic, calls situation 'worrisome'

Jammu and Kashmir Congress vice president Raman Bhalla on Saturday termed the COVID-19 situation in the union territory as worrisome and claimed that the government has run out of options as it has failed to tackle the pandemic.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:13 IST
Cong leader accuses govt of failing to tackle COVID pandemic, calls situation 'worrisome'

Jammu and Kashmir Congress vice president Raman Bhalla on Saturday termed the COVID-19 situation in the union territory as ''worrisome'' and claimed that the government has run out of options as it has failed to tackle the pandemic. The Congress leader demanded massive testing, tracing of contacts of COVID-19 cases and their isolation to check the spread of the infection. ''The rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the deadly virus in J-K is worrisome. The Jammu and Kashmir government has run out of options and has failed to tackle the pandemic,'' Bhalla said, addressing a party workers meeting here. The former minister said the infection is growing exponentially in Jammu and Kashmir and there seems to be no plan with the government to tackle the threat. ''The policies to tackle the pandemic and their implementation only underline the mess created by the government, which utterly failed to utilise the lockdown period to expand the infrastructure of the public health system, ensuring adequate medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies. ''The government should have strengthened the public health system on a war-footing basis during the lockdown period (last year), but unfortunately its priorities laid somewhere else. All these point to the all-round failure of the government in tackling the pandemic,'' Bhalla said.

He said it looks as if the government has run out of options and is reconciled to the pandemic running its course.

''There is an urgent need for massive testing, tracing and isolating cases on a large-scale in a systematic way. The government must rely on health experts and epidemiologists to formulate policies with regard to testing, contact tracing and isolation of people affected by the virus,'' he said. Bhalla said the policies to tackle COVID-19 are being formulated by the bureaucrats that has proved a ''disaster''.

The Congress leader said the COVID-19 pandemic is at a ''dangerous stage'' and until an effective mechanism is developed it will be a long and hard battle. ''The government should increase beds with high-flow oxygen in hospitals at the earliest. The government must also purchase more ventilators to augment the capacity of hospitals and increase the strength of doctors and paramedical staff,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's largest COVID facility in South Delhi to be revived as cases go through roof

The countrys largest COVID-19 facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi, which was closed down in February, is being revived considering the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday.The management at th...

Verstappen leads practice at Imola ahead of qualifying

Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the final practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to boost his chances of taking pole position later Saturday.The Red Bull driver was nearly half a second faster than the rest of the pack. He was...

Five protesting workers killed in police firing in under construction power plant: reports

At least 5 people working at a under construction coal-power plant in Chittagong were killed in a clash with the police following a protest by the workers over wage and allowances, media reports said on Saturday.The incident happened when t...

Kohli's leadership complements my approach towards game: Kyle Jamieson

Virat Kohlis style of leadership complements his thought process, feels RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who has accepted that bowling on slower Indian tracks require a different set of skill-sets.Jamieson, a 6 feet 8 inch giant, has adjusted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021