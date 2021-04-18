Left Menu

Polling for Pipili by-election on May 13: Official

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29.The election process in the Pipili assembly segment will be completed by May 18, he said.Rudrapratap Maharathy of BJD and Ashrit Pattnayak of BJP have filed their nominations earlier.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-04-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 10:13 IST
Polling for Pipili by-election on May 13: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The polling for the by-election to the Pipli assembly segment, which was countermanded following the death of Congress nominee Ajit Mangaraj, will be held on May 13, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) Office said.

Though the notification in this regard is yet to be published, only the Congress party will be allowed to replace its candidate, the official said on Saturday.

Mangaraj had succumbed to COVID-19 on April 14, just three days before the earlier schedule of holding polling on April 17.

The last date for filing nomination is April 26 while April 27 is the date of scrutiny of nominations. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29.

The election process in the Pipili assembly segment will be completed by May 18, he said.

Rudra Pratap Maharathy of BJD and Ashrit Pattnayak of BJP have filed their nominations earlier. As many as 10 candidates were in the fray for the Pipili Assembly constituency.

On October 4 last year, the sitting BJD Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy died which necessitated the by-poll to the Assembly seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JEE Mains entrance exam postponed amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Sunday.Given the current covid19 situation, I hav...

First time seeing such crowd of sick and dead, says Rahul Gandhi

Taking a jibe at the ongoing political rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he has seen such a crowd of sick and dead for the first time. Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP mentioned rallies and wrote, For the first tim...

IPL 2021: Very important one set batsman plays through innings quite deep, says Laxman

SunRisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman said that it is very important that a set batsman should play deep through the innings as the wicket here at the Chepauk Stadium is slow and a new batter takes time to adjust to it. Hyderabad suffered t...

Cricket-Hyderabad's winless streak in IPL baffles skipper Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is surprised by his teams winless streak in the Indian Premier League IPL and demanded smart cricket from his side after their third successive defeat in Saturdays match against Mumbai Indians. For t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021