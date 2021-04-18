Left Menu

Will change Bengal model of 'Bomb, Bandook aur Barood' to 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar': Amit Shah

Asserting that the BJP wants to change the model of 'Bomb, Bandook aur Barood' in the poll-bound West Bengal to 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar', Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah expressed confidence in his party outperforming the TMC in the elections, stating that with 122 seats his party is much ahead of 'Mamata didi'.

ANI | Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:21 IST
Will change Bengal model of 'Bomb, Bandook aur Barood' to 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar': Amit Shah
Amit Shah addressing public meeting in Purba Bardhaman on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the BJP wants to change the model of 'Bomb, Bandook aur Barood' in the poll-bound West Bengal to 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar', Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah expressed confidence in his party outperforming the TMC in the elections, stating that with 122 seats his party is much ahead of 'Mamata didi'. Addressing a public meeting in Purba Bardhaman ahead of the sixth phase of Assembly polls, Shah said, "It is clear that BJP with 122 seats is way ahead of Mamata didi. We want to change the model of 'Bomb, Bandook aur Barood' with 'Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar."

Accusing the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of spending time abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him and cursing the security forces, Shah stated that she has no agenda for the development of the state. "Didi has no agenda for the development of Bengal. Didi spends 12 minutes in Bengal and spends 10 minutes abusing Modi and me, two minutes cursing the security forces," said Shah.

Slamming the West Bengal Chief Minister over the purported audio tape in which she can be heard telling the TMC candidate from the Sitalkuchi constituency to hold protests with bodies of the four killed in Cooch Behar violence, Shah said she should be ashamed of not sparing even the dead from her politics. "Recently, audio of Didi has surfaced. In which she says that the 4 people who died in the unfortunate incident in Cooch Behar have to take out a procession with the corpse. Sister, shame, you are doing politics even with dead people," said the Union Home Minister.

Describing infiltrators as one of the three types of citizens in West Bengal, Shah said they are taking away the rights of the people of Bengal and only the BJP can work to prevent infiltration in the state. "Bengal has three types of citizens. Firstly, the infiltrators, that Didi likes so much. Only BJP can save Bengal from infiltrators. Secondly, the common people, like you and I, who are treated like second-grade citizens in Bengal and thirdly, the refugees such as Matuas and Namshudras, who haven't got citizenship for nearly 70 years now and cannot lead a decent life. They should get citizenship and BJP will provide that," he said.

"Infiltrators take away the employment to which the people of Bengal are entitled, take away ration to which the people of Bengal are entitled, disturb the law and order in the state. Only the BJP can do the work of preventing infiltration and no one can," stated Shah. The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have been already been completed. The sixth phase of the state Assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Most Americans want to end lifetime Supreme Court appointments

A majority of Americans want to end lifetime appointments for U.S. Supreme Court justices, according to an Ipsos poll for Reuters, though less than half are in favor of other efforts to reform the judiciary.The national opinion poll, conduc...

Mars helicopter flight test promises Wright Brothers moment for NASA

NASA hopes to score a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment on Monday as it attempts to send a miniature helicopter buzzing over the surface of Mars in what would be the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet.Landma...

As season looms, no nod for wedding events in virus-hit Indore

The administration in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday refused to grant permission for marriage functions, the muhurat for which begins from Monday as per the Hindu panchang religious calendar, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.Distr...

Motor racing-Miami signs 10-year deal to host F1 race from 2022

Miami will host a Formula One race from next year as part of a 10-year-deal announced by the sport and local organisers on Sunday. The grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, will be a second F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021