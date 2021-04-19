Farooq, Omar wish Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from the coronavirus infection.

Singh, 88, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi with a mild fever on Monday afternoon.

''Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and all JKNC colleagues wish Dr Manmohan Singh a speedy and complete recovery from COVID,'' a spokesman of the National Conference said.

He said Singh's ''wise and sagacious advice is greatly required in the months and years ahead as the nation battles multiple challenges''.

Singh had on Sunday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five measures to battle the COVID-19 crisis, including ramping up vaccination and boosting the supply of medicines.

In a letter to the prime minister, the veteran Congress leader said one must not look at absolute numbers but the total percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

