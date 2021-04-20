Left Menu

Sena MP thanks Centre for opening vaccination for every adult

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:29 IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturverdi has thanked the central government for allowing everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide on vaccinating all those aged above 25.

On Monday, the Centre announced that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated from May 1.

Chaturvedi wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, saying the Maharashtra government's demand was ''non-political''.

She said Thackeray and chief ministers of many other states had made a similar request.

''Although there was an unnecessary political war of words that ensued to a non-political request, I am thankful that the government has chosen to reduce the eligibility age to 18,'' the Rajya Sabha member said in the letter.

The central government has also liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

After the Centre's announcement on Monday, Thackeray said proper planning will be done in Maharashtra (to vaccinate everyone above 18 years) and expressed hope that the state will receive vaccines on time.

