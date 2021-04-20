Left Menu

COVID-19:JP Nadda chairs meeting to review preparedness of election rallies in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rallies in the new format (due to COVID-19) in poll bound state West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:07 IST
COVID-19:JP Nadda chairs meeting to review preparedness of election rallies in West Bengal
BJP national president JP Nadda chaired a meeting to review & guide preparations for PM's public rallies and other rallies in the new format. . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rallies in the new format (due to COVID-19) in poll bound state West Bengal. BJP has decided to hold only small public meetings with not more than 500 people in poll-bound West Bengal in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The party has suspended the big rallies and public meetings in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Polling is to be held in the remaining three of eight phases. "It has been decided that only small public meetings with not more than 500 people will be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers in West Bengal. All these public meetings will be held in open spaces following COVID-19 guidelines," a BJP release said.

The party has set a target of the distribution of six crore masks and sanitisers in West Bengal. On the direction of party president JP Nadda, BJP will also open a dedicated COVID-19 helpdesk and COVID helpline in all states and start the campaign 'Apna Booth - Corona Mukt' (my booth, coronavirus free).

The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have been completed. The sixth phase of the state assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says Centre's vaccine policy appears hollow, without substance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hitting out at the Centres new vaccine policy and terming it hollow, without substance and a regrettable show of evasion of responsibility.The cent...

Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Arab neighbourhood

Israeli police scuffled with protesters in an Arab neighborhood in Tel Aviv for a second night late Monday after the assault of a rabbi over the weekend.The protesters, including Arabs and Jews, say Jewish nationalist religious groups are b...

Children's book remembers those who never reached home in lockdown 2020

As reports of migrants fleeing cities because of the fresh coronavirus-induced lockdown are making headlines again, a new illustrated childrens book shows the impact that the 2020 nationwide lockdown had on Indians, particularly migrant lab...

COVID-19 patient dies, mob led by kin ransack hosp, hit staff

A mob of 10-12 people have been booked for allegedly vandalising a hospital and beating up its staff in Punes Pimpri Chinchwad area after the death of a COVID-19 patient, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Cantonment Hospital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021