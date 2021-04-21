Left Menu

Decisions to curb COVID-19 in Goa to be taken today, says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday informed that decisions about tackling COVID-19 in the state will be taken in the evening today.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday informed that decisions about tackling COVID-19 in the state will be taken in the evening today. "I will declare further information on Covid restrictions today at 5 pm,"the chief minister said.

However, the Chief Minister reassured that "no lockdown will happen," as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Tuesday night, said that lockdown is last option. Speaking to ANI, Pramod Sawant also said that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and "briefed him in detail" about the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"I met Home Minister and briefed him about COVID management in Goa. No lockdown will happen, but we will take decision on precautions today evening," said the Chief Minister. Talking about the second wave in the state, Sawant said, "In the second wave of COVID-19, people less than 50 years of age are getting infected."

He said, "People are coming late for treatment, which is why deaths are increasing. People stay at home due to fear. It is important that they come and get themselves admitted. We can't do anything in the last stage." "Cases are rising because we are conducting more testings," he said.

There is an influx of a large number of people from Maharashtra to Goa and not vice versa, he added. Goa reported 694 fresh coronavirus cases and 26 related deaths in the last 24 hours as per Health Ministry's data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

