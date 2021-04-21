White House backs tech bill boosting U.S. supply chains -spokeswoman

White House backs tech bill boosting U.S. supply chains -spokeswomanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:57 IST
The White House on Wednesday threw its support behind a legislative effort to address Chinese competition, saying U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the bipartisan bill aimed at strengthen U.S. supply chains.
"We look forward to working with Congress to further shape this legislation to renew America's global leadership in science and technology and to make sure we develop and manufacture the technologies of the future," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
