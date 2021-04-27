Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:04 IST
Senior Haryana Congress leader Rao Dharampal passes away, Kumari Selja condoles death

Senior Haryana Congress leader and former minister Rao Dharampal passed away at the age of 79 in Gurgaon, with the party's state unit chief Kumari Selja on Tuesday describing his demise as an irreparable loss for the party.

Dharampal passed away on Monday following an illness.

“Shocked to hear the news of the death of senior Congress leader and former Minister Rao Dharampal ji,” Selja said in a tweet on Tuesday.

She said that his demise is an irreparable loss for the Congress party.

“May God grant departed soul peace and strength to the bereaved family to bear the tragic loss,” she said.

Meanwhile, Selja also expressed her condolences at the demise of Brigadier Atma Singh (retired) and Sarla Atma (84), parents of senior Haryana Congress leader and MLA Kiran Choudhary.

Brigadier Singh passed away in Delhi at the age of 97 on Monday and within a few hours his wife also died.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also condoled the demise of Brigadier Singh and his wife.

Offering condolences to Choudhary, the Punjab CM in a tweet on Tuesday, said, “Her father Brigadier Atma Singh Ji played a crucial role in the 1971 War against Pakistan.” “May their souls rest in peace,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

