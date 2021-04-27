Congress leader demands Telangana got to include of COVID-19 treatment in Aarogyasri, Ayushman Bharat schemes

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana, senior Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday demanded the TRS-led state government to include COVID-19 treatment in both Aarogyasri and Ayushman Bharat schemes. Speaking to ANI, Prabhakar said, "The whole nation is currently suffering from coronavirus. There are no proper hospital facilities available for the treatment of COVID patients. The people who need medical treatment are unable to bear the treatment cost."

"To fight such situations, the central government has introduced the Ayushman Bharat scheme but has failed to implement the same for the treatment of COVID-19," he said. The Congres leader further added that even in the state of Telangana neither Ayushman Bharat nor the Aarogyasri scheme has been implemented.

"Due to this vague decision of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the people of the state are currently facing a lot of problems," stated Prabhakar. He further said, "We demand the state government to include the treatment of COVID-19 in Aarogyasri and Ayushman Bharat schemes. Further, the Central Government must make sure that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is also implemented for the treatment of COVID-19." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)