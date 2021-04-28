Left Menu

Saudi crown prince: Only few differences with Biden administration

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in remarks aired on Tuesday that the United States was a strategic partner and that Riyadh had only a few differences with the Biden administration which it was working to resolve. The kingdom's de facto ruler also said Saudi Arabia would not accept any pressure or interference in its internal affairs.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 04:32 IST
Saudi crown prince: Only few differences with Biden administration

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in remarks aired on Tuesday that the United States was a strategic partner and that Riyadh had only a few differences with the Biden administration which it was working to resolve.

The kingdom's de facto ruler also said Saudi Arabia would not accept any pressure or interference in its internal affairs. President Joe Biden, who has said he would only speak with his Saudi counterpart King Salman, has taken a tougher stand with Riyadh on its human rights record and the Yemen war than predecessor Donald Trump, who had strong ties with Prince Mohammed.

"We are more than 90% in agreement with the Biden administration when it comes to Saudi and U.S. interests and we are working to strengthen these interests," the prince said in an interview on Saudi TV. "The matters we disagree on represent less than 10% and we are working to find solutions and understandings ... there is no doubt that the United States is a strategic partner," he added.

Prince Mohammed, who became crown prince in 2017 and has consolidated power since, said Saudi Arabia is also building strategic partnerships with Russia, India and China. The Biden administration earlier this year released a U.S. intelligence report implicating the crown prince in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi but spared him any direct punishment. The prince denies any involvement.

It has also withdrawn support for offensive operations by a Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. The conflict is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran which are locked in a rivalry for regional influence.

Prince Mohammed said his country wanted good ties with Iran, with which Riyadh severed diplomatic ties in 2016. "Our problem is with Iran's negative behaviour," he said, mentioning Tehran's nuclear programme, missiles programme and support for proxies around the region.

"We are working with our regional and global partners to find solutions to these problems and we hope to overcome them for good relations that benefit everyone," he added. Regional sources have said that Saudi and Iranian officials held direct talks in Iraq this month aimed at easing tensions, with discussions focused on Yemen and efforts to revive global powers' 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran.

Saudi Arabia supported Trump's decision in 2018 to quit the pact and reimpose sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded by breaching several nuclear restrictions. Asked about Yemen, Prince Mohammed said no state wanted an armed militia along its borders and urged the Houthis to "sit at the negotiating table."

Riyadh last month presented a nationwide ceasefire proposal for Yemen but the Houthis have yet to accept it. (Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. trade negotiator discusses vaccine ramp-up with Novavax exec -USTR

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed increasing COVID-19 vaccine production in a virtual meeting on Tuesday with an executive with drugmaker Novavax, Tais office said in a statement. Tai and Novavax Executive Vice President Joh...

Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with U.S. - The Australian

Australia will unveil a A747 million 580 million defence package on Wednesday to upgrade four military bases in its north and expand war games with the United States, The Australian newspaper reported. An airstrip in the Northern Territory ...

Lawyers say Black man killed by North Carolina police hit with 'kill shot' to back of head

Lawyers for the family of a Black man gunned down by sheriffs deputies last week in North Carolina said a private autopsy showed he died from a kill shot to the back of his head, and the FBI on Tuesday opened a civil rights probe of the sho...

Barbados ex-minister sentenced to two years in U.S. for laundering bribes

A former minister in the government of Barbados was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for laundering bribes he received from a Barbadian insurance company through a U.S. bank, the U.S. Justice Department said. Donville Inniss, 55,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021