Centre failed to plan vaccination strategy, alleges Chavan

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday alleged that the Centre failed to plan the vaccination strategy for citizens above 45 years of age, which account for 20 per cent of total population.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said that due to the failure to plan vaccination of this 20 per cent population, the Centre has pushed the responsibility of vaccinating people in the age group of 18 to 44 on the states.

''The Maharashtra government has decided to begin the vaccination drive for those above 18 years as and when the doses are available since the central government is not providing it,'' Chavan said.

The Congress leader said that the central government should at least make provision for the vaccination of above 45 years of age.

''The vaccine doses need to be supplied on time and in adequate quantity. Considering the threat of a third wave of the pandemic, such delay in vaccine supply is not good,'' the PWD minister said.

Chavan's comments come in the backdrop of lack of vaccine doses in Mumbai due to which citizens had to be turned away.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday announced that it would vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 free of cost at the state-run hospitals, even as Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the drive to inoculate people from this category cannot be launched on May 1 due to unavailability of sufficient number of vaccine doses.

