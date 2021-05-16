Left Menu

Punjab CM stresses need to propagate ideology of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday underscored the need to propagate the ideology of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur to promote values of peace, harmony and secularism. The chief minister spoke about various events planned by his government to commemorate the 400th Parkash Purb of the Sikh Guru.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday underscored the need to propagate the ideology of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur to promote values of peace, harmony and secularism. Taking part in the deliberations during a webinar organised by K S Raju Legal Trust on the topic, ''Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Epitome of Resistance Against Genocide and Conversion of Hindus and Sikhs under Islamic Rule in India'', the CM said the secular character enshrined in the Constitution of the country is a shining example of ''unity in diversity''. The Sikh Guru preached the concept of "Sarbat Da Bhala" (welfare of all) to create a harmonious society, where people, regardless of colour, caste, creed, race and religion, can live together in peace and harmony, he said. The chief minister spoke about various events planned by his government to commemorate the 400th Parkash Purb of the Sikh Guru. His government has initiated several development projects, including the conservation and development of the Jail at Bassi Pathana where the ninth Sikh Guru, along with his supporters, was imprisoned by Noor Mohammad Khan Mirza for 40 days while he was reportedly on his way to meet Aurangzeb, he added.

