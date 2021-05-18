Former MLA Kamalakanat Nayak dies

Former MLA Kamalakanta Nayak died at a government hospital in Odisha's Keonjhar district Tuesday, family sources said.

He was 67-years old and survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Nayak was ill for a long time. He was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly for the first time in the 1995 elections on a Janata Dal ticket.

Nayak took voluntary retirement from Odisha Administrative Service in the year 1995 and joined Janata Dal led by Biju Patnaik. He contested from Jashipur Assembly Constituency in Mayurbhanj district as Janata Dal candidate in the year 1995.

He was the BJD MLA from Jashipur constituency from 2009 to 2014.

Nayak's cremation was conducted in his native village Jamunti under Rarua block of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

