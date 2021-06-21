YSR Congress secures majority in Legislative Council

(EDS: Recast) Amaravati, June 21 (PTI): The ruling YSR Congress finally secured a majority in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council after four of its nominated members were sworn in on Monday.

The YSRCs strength has now increased to 19 in the 58 -member House.

Advertisement

Pro-tem Chairman Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam administered the oath of office to Lella Appi Reddy, Thota Trimurthulu, Moshen Raju and Ramesh Yadav.

The four were nominated to the Council under the Governors quota.

The YSRCs strength will further rise by at least 14 as and when elections to fill three seats under the MLAs quota and another 11 from the Local Authorities Constituencies are held.

The Telugu Desam, which so far enjoyed an upper hand in the Council, is now relegated to the main opposition with 15 members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)