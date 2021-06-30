Left Menu

Maha BJP MLC says his car was attacked with stone in Solapur

Maharashtra BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar claimed that his vehicle was attacked with a big stone in Solapur on Wednesday evening.He said his cars windscreen was damaged in the incident, but nobody from the vehicle suffered any injury.Earlier in the day, Padalkar had criticised NCP chief Sharad Pawar.After attending a meeting at Mate Vasti in Solapur, when we were going in the car, some unidentified persons hurled a big stone on the car.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 23:13 IST
Maharashtra BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar claimed that his vehicle was attacked with a big stone in Solapur on Wednesday evening.

He said his car's windscreen was damaged in the incident, but nobody from the vehicle suffered any injury.

Earlier in the day, Padalkar had criticised NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

''After attending a meeting at Mate Vasti in Solapur, when we were going in the car, some unidentified persons hurled a big stone on the car. After that, these people fled away,'' the MLC said.

Everyone in the state knows how ''goondaism'' is going on in the state, he said, adding, ''I have no idea why my car was attacked. Who were these people? I do not know anybody here and I do not have any enmity with anyone here.'' There is an attempt to suppress my voice, Padalkar said, ''But my voice will not be suppressed. Tomorrow, if I am shot, I will not go back on this issue (OBC reservation).'' Earlier in the day, Padalkar said that since his childhood, he had been hearing that Sharad Pawar is the ''future prime minister'' of India. ''I extend my best wishes for being the 'future PM' for next 30 years,'' he said.

Criticising the meeting of some opposition parties hosted by Pawar in Delhi recently, Padalkar said that he does not understand the politics of Delhi, but a rooster thinks that if it does not crow, the sun will not rise. ''So some roosters came together in Delhi and had several meetings...'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

