Dist panchayat chief polls: BJP-backed candidates' victory due to PM's welfare policies, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed the BJP-backed candidates have achieved a ''historic victory'' in the district panchayat chief polls and asserted that it was an outcome of the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP has claimed that the party-backed candidates won 67 of 75 seats of the district panchayat chief, the voting for which was held on Saturday. The polling for the seats had begun at 11 am and continued till 3 pm.

Advertisement

In a tweet in hindi, the chief minister said, ''The historic victory of the BJP in the election to the posts of zila panchayat chairpersons in Uttar Pradesh is the result of the public welfare policies of the respected prime minister." ''This is the manifestation of public confidence in the good governance that has been established in Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to all the people of the state and a hearty congratulations for the victory,'' he said.

In another tweet, Adityanath congratulated the victorious candidates.

''Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates for the post of zila panchayat chairpersons in the three-tier panchayat elections. This victory of yours will give more strength to the panchayati raj system in India. Best wishes to all of you for a bright tenure,'' he said.

Chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats were declared elected unopposed on Tuesday. Of these, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed to have won 21 seats. The state Election Commission did not announce the party affiliation of the winning candidates. The panchayat polls or those for district panchayat chiefs are not held on a party symbol but candidates enjoy the tacit support of various parties.

Zila panchayat chiefs are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats. The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in the state last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)