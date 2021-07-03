People's blessings for development, public service, rule of law: PM on BJP's win in UP local polls

Lauding the BJP's ''glorious win'' in zila panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that this was people's blessings to the party for its work for development, public service and rule of law. In a tweet, he credited the policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and tireless efforts of party workers for the win. Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh government and BJP's organisation, he added. The state BJP has said that the party-backed candidates won 67 of 75 seats of the district panchayat chief, the voting for which was held on Saturday. State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh told reporters that the success of the party was due to the welfare policies initiated by its government and the popularity of Modi and Adityanath.

