Left Menu

People's blessings for development, public service, rule of law: PM on BJP's win in UP local polls

Lauding the BJPs glorious win in zila panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that this was peoples blessings to the party for its work for development, public service and rule of law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 21:50 IST
People's blessings for development, public service, rule of law: PM on BJP's win in UP local polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lauding the BJP's ''glorious win'' in Zila panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that this was people's blessings to the party for its work for development, public service and rule of law. In a tweet, he credited the policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the tireless efforts of party workers for the win. Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh government and BJP's organisation, he added. In his tweets, BJP president J P Nadda said the results have sent out a clear message that the people of the state are with the party's agenda of development and good governance. Under the guidance of Modi, the state government is constantly working for everyone's development, he said.

The state BJP has said that the party-backed candidates won 67 of 75 seats of the district panchayat chief, the voting for which was held on Saturday. State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh told reporters that the success of the party was due to the welfare policies initiated by its government and the popularity of Modi and Adityanath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021