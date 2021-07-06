China, U.S. can coexist in peace, but challenge enormous-White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that it is possible China and United States can coexist in peace, but the challenge to ensure this will be enormous for this generation and the next.
At an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, Campbell also criticized China's approach to U.S. ally Australia, saying it showed a harshness that appeared "unyielding."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Campbell
- White House
- Australia
- Indo-Pacific
- U.S.
- United States
- China
- Kurt Campbell
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Golf-Spaniard Rahm wins U.S. Open for first major title
Golf-Rahm wins U.S. Open as Oosthuizen falls short again
Republican Party outspends Democrats in May in bid to retake U.S. Congress
New deputy PM in Australia after party revolt
Barnaby Joyce to be Australia's new deputy prime minister -reports