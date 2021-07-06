Left Menu

China, U.S. can coexist in peace, but challenge enormous-White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:34 IST
White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that it is possible China and United States can coexist in peace, but the challenge to ensure this will be enormous for this generation and the next.

At an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, Campbell also criticized China's approach to U.S. ally Australia, saying it showed a harshness that appeared "unyielding."

