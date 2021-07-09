MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

Newly-appointed Minister of State (MoS) in the Defence Ministry Ajay Bhatt on Friday paid tribute here at the National War Memorial, a monument built to honour and remember soldiers killed in armed conflicts. The former Uttarakhand BJP Chief is also serving as MoS in the Ministry of Tourism.

The 40-year-old BJP leader has successfully served on several key positions in Uttarakhand over the years. Bhatt was Leader of Opposition and party chief before previous Assembly polls and is credited for BJP's massive win in Uttarakhand on 57 of 70 seats in 2017. The first time MP Bhatt has previously served as minister in interim Nityanand Swamy government in Uttarakhand when it was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000.

In Wednesday's reshuffle and expansion of PM Modi's Council of Ministers, a total of 43 political leaders were sworn in as Union ministers, and some have been elevated as cabinet ministers. Some other key figures inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, Anurag Thakur and Pashupati Kumar Paras. (ANI)

