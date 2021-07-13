Left Menu

Mexico foreign minister says looking into humanitarian aid for Cuba

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:03 IST
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he had spoken to his Cuban counterpart to determine what sort of humanitarian aid would help the Caribbean nation after weekend street protests on the island over shortages of basic goods.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaking at a news conference alongside Ebrard, said the tough situation in Cuba was "basically" due to the U.S. economic embargo against the country.

