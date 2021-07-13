Left Menu

Supreme Head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church laid to rest

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The funeral of supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, was held here on Tuesday with state honours.

The mortal remains of the 74-year old priest were entombed in the specially constructed tomb at a chapel adjacent to the church headquarters here, a church spokesman said.

Heads of various churches, ministers and people's representatives attended the funeral service held on Tuesday evening.

Dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had condoled the demise of the senior priest.

Khan and Vijayan had visited Parumala in Pathanamthitta district to pay their last respects to the priest.

The mortal remains were brought to the church headquarters here Monday evening.

His end came in the early hours of Monday at a private hospital in Parumala while undergoing treatment for post- COVID-19 complications.

Enthroned as the eighth Catholicos of the East & Malankara Metropolitan in November 2010, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II was the 91st primate on the Apostolic Throne of St Thomas.PTI COR TGB SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

