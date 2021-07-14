Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs walk out of parliamentary panel meeting, demand discussion on LAC situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party MPs walked out of a meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence demanding the discussion on border issues, sources said on Wednesday. The sources said that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs demanded a discussion on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but the committee Chairman didn't allow them and they walked out of the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was 'further briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of Defence on 'Review of Working of Cantonment Boards''. The committee is headed by BJP MP Jual Oram.

Advertisement

Earlier today, despite the Indian Army's rebuttal, Rahul Gandhi referred to a media report, which suggested there was an altercation between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan valley. There was a clash between Indian and Chinese Armies in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year, in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers lost their lives.

"GOI's use of foreign and defence policy as a domestic political tool has weakened our country. India has never been this vulnerable," Gandhi said along with the screenshot of the media report. The report also suggested that the Chinese Army has been building up along the eastern Ladakh border and has deployed troops in large numbers.

The Army denied the reports saying the article was "riddled with inaccuracies and misinformation". "It is reiterated that the news report mentioning that agreements with China have collapsed, is false and baseless," the Army statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)