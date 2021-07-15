Left Menu

Canada's Trudeau says Cubans deserve democracy after crackdown on protesters

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-07-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 22:53 IST
Canada on Thursday condemned the violent response and arrests of protesters this weekend by the Cuban government, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the people in the country deserve democracy and freedom.

"Cubans have the right to express themselves, and to have their voices heard," Trudeau said at a news conference in Montreal. "We stand with the people of Cuba who want – and deserve - democracy, freedom, and respect."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

