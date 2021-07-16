NZ PM Ardern discussed vaccines with U.S. President Biden ahead of APEC meet

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed efforts to ensure vaccine availability in New Zealand and the Pacific region in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, the government said in a statement. The call comes ahead of the APEC Informal Leaders’ Retreat on COVID-19 to be held on Friday.

“President Biden and I discussed the forthcoming APEC leaders meeting and the critical importance of working together as a region to navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic”, Ardern said in a statement released to the media. “We also discussed the vaccine roll-out, both domestically and in the Pacific region and both our countries' efforts to ensure vaccine availability," she said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)