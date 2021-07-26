Journalist from Manipur alleges harassment by neighbours in Delhi, FIR lodged

An FIR was registered on the complaint of a journalist alleging that he was harassed and threatened by his neighbours when he tried to raise his voice against a builder over unfinished work in his flat in south Delhi's Mehrauli, police said on Monday.

Ronendra Singh Sapam, a native of Manipur, alleged that a meeting was called by his housing society on Sunday over non-functioning of lift but instead of discussing the matter, his neighbours and some locals pushed and threatened him at the behest of the builder.

Police said preventive action has been taken against three persons named in the complaint and further inquiry into the matter is underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said action has been taken under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the persons named in the complaint.

The officer said preventive action under the CrPC has also been initiated against them.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the journalist alleged, ''On one hand my sisters from Manipur are making India so proud in the #Olympics, here in Delhi we are treated as outsiders! My own neighbours threatened and pushed me today using abusive language. The is d new India we are living in today!'' He was referring to the impressive performances of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Mary Kom at the Tokyo Olympics.

He also alleged that they did not allow him to drop his wife, who is a healthcare worker, to the hospital and that she had to walk and take a rickshaw so that she could reach on time for her night duty.

''...Finally the PCR van came on time and have lodged a complaint, hoping some justice be done and peace prevails. I have no hard feelings against anyone, but just want to convey that 'We are Indians' too!'' he wrote in another tweet.

