Left Menu

Journalist from Manipur alleges harassment by neighbours in Delhi, FIR lodged

The is d new India we are living in today He was referring to the impressive performances of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Mary Kom at the Tokyo Olympics.He also alleged that they did not allow him to drop his wife, who is a healthcare worker, to the hospital and that she had to walk and take a rickshaw so that she could reach on time for her night duty....Finally the PCR van came on time and have lodged a complaint, hoping some justice be done and peace prevails.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:07 IST
Journalist from Manipur alleges harassment by neighbours in Delhi, FIR lodged
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered on the complaint of a journalist alleging that he was harassed and threatened by his neighbours when he tried to raise his voice against a builder over unfinished work in his flat in south Delhi's Mehrauli, police said on Monday.

Ronendra Singh Sapam, a native of Manipur, alleged that a meeting was called by his housing society on Sunday over non-functioning of lift but instead of discussing the matter, his neighbours and some locals pushed and threatened him at the behest of the builder.

Police said preventive action has been taken against three persons named in the complaint and further inquiry into the matter is underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said action has been taken under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the persons named in the complaint.

The officer said preventive action under the CrPC has also been initiated against them.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the journalist alleged, ''On one hand my sisters from Manipur are making India so proud in the #Olympics, here in Delhi we are treated as outsiders! My own neighbours threatened and pushed me today using abusive language. The is d new India we are living in today!'' He was referring to the impressive performances of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Mary Kom at the Tokyo Olympics.

He also alleged that they did not allow him to drop his wife, who is a healthcare worker, to the hospital and that she had to walk and take a rickshaw so that she could reach on time for her night duty.

''...Finally the PCR van came on time and have lodged a complaint, hoping some justice be done and peace prevails. I have no hard feelings against anyone, but just want to convey that 'We are Indians' too!'' he wrote in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021