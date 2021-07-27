Left Menu

Om Birla led LS to pay tributes to former Presidents of Mauritius, Zambia

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday led the House to pay tributes to former Mauritius President Anerood Jugnauth and first President of Zambia Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda. Both the leaders had passed away last month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:36 IST
Former Mauritius President Anerood Jugnauth and first President of Zambia Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda.. Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday led the House to pay tributes to former Mauritius President Anerood Jugnauth and first President of Zambia Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda. Both the leaders had passed away last month. Anerood Jugnauth died last month at the age of 91. He was the country's longest-serving Prime Minister with more than 18 years of tenure. Jugnauth was considered the father of the Mauritian economic miracle of the 1980s. Centre had declared one day's State Mourning on June 5 throughout India over the demise of the former President.

Meanwhile, Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97. President Kaunda is known to the Zambian people as the Founding Father of the Republic of Zambia. He was steadfast in uniting Zambia's 73 tribes through his commitment to "One Zambia, One Nation". He advocated against discrimination of people living with HIV/AIDS and was a tireless advocate for the poor and marginalised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

