Left Menu

Cong leader Ajay Maken reaches Jaipur amid speculation of Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle

Amid speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress leader Ajay Maken reached Jaipur on Tuesday night on a two-day visit.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-07-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 09:58 IST
Cong leader Ajay Maken reaches Jaipur amid speculation of Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle
Congress leader Ajay Maken (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress leader Ajay Maken reached Jaipur on Tuesday night on a two-day visit. During his visit, he will meet MLAs in Rajasthan Assembly from 10 am today.

"AICC General Secretary and Rajasthan Congress Incharge @ajaymaken Ji is coming to Rajasthan on a 2-day tour tomorrow. During this, he will discuss with all Congress and Congress supported MLAs," said Rajasthan minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet on Tuesday. Earlier, sources said that the Cabinet expansion is expected to be done before August 10.

Amid discussions regarding Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, Congress senior leaders have worked out the modalities. The names of leaders, who will be inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Cabinet, will be finalised soon, said sources. Maken will hold discussions with MLAs individually to listen to their views to make sure there is no space for resentment. It is expected to be the last major exercise to give a final shape to the Cabinet expansion, sources added.

The major issue for the Gehlot government is to accommodate Independent and former BSP MLAs, who had earlier joined the Congress, essential for the majority of the state government. A senior leader said that both Gehlot and Pilot camps have agreed to the final formula for appointments in Cabinet, various boards and the organisation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021