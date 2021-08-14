Left Menu

Zambian opposition candidate Hichilema extends early election lead

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 14-08-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Zambian opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema extended his early lead over incumbent President Edgar Lungu, the southern African nation's elections commission said on Saturday.

With just under 20% of 156 constituencies counted, Hichilema led with 449,699 ballots cast in Thursday's election, against 266,202 for Lungu, the commission said during a press conference.

