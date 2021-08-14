Zambian opposition candidate Hichilema extends early election lead
Zambian opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema extended his early lead over incumbent President Edgar Lungu, the southern African nation's elections commission said on Saturday.
With just under 20% of 156 constituencies counted, Hichilema led with 449,699 ballots cast in Thursday's election, against 266,202 for Lungu, the commission said during a press conference.
