Opposition to rake up recruitment 'scams', inflation, unemployment during Hary assembly session

The opposition Congress will take on the ruling BJP-JJP combine in Haryana over alleged recruitment scandals, inflation, unemployment and issues concerning farmers during Monsoon Session of the state assembly starting here on Friday.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday held a meeting of Congress legislators here ahead of the commencement of the session to chalk out a strategy to corner the ruling dispensation.

Advertisement

Hooda said his party legislators have given an adjournment notice to discuss the paper leak and recruitment scams during the assembly session.

Apart from this, adjournment notices have also been given to discuss issues like false cases of sedition registered against farmers, damage to crops due to water logging, delay in giving tubewell connections, rising inflation and unemployment, he told reporters after the meeting.

''The way the government hid figures of deaths due to coronavirus and lack of oxygen, it is clear that it does not want to see the ground reality. Today unemployment, crime and inflation are at their peak. Haryana is facing four times more (28.1 per cent) unemployment than the whole country. Scams are taking place in the name of employment and government recruitments,'' Hooda alleged.

From first grade of school to medical students, they are forced to bear the brunt of the government's policies, he added.

The ruling BJP-JJP combine, however, hit out at the Congress alleging that the opposition is devoid of issues and facing infighting.

''The opposition has no issues to raise in the session... the Congress is itself facing crisis with infighting in its ranks,'' BJP MLA Aseem Goel said.

As the opposition targets the BJP-JJP government over a series of paper leaks during their regime, including the constable recruitment exam, the state government maintains that it is strict towards corruption and cheating.

Following the constable recruitment paper cancellation recently, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had claimed that at least 28 recruitment papers leaked during the BJP-JJP regime.

In January this year, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) cancelled the Gram Sachiv recruitment paper for 700 posts after allegations of paper leak.

PTI VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)