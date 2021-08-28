Left Menu

Rahul takes dig at BJP over reports of 50-pc rise in its income

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 15:51 IST
Rahul takes dig at BJP over reports of 50-pc rise in its income
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP on Saturday over reports of its income rising by 50 per cent through electoral bonds and asked people about the increase in their earnings.

''BJP's income rose by 50%. And yours?'' he wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi also shared a report by an NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), that said the saffron party's income rose by 50 per cent in 2019-20 with a bulk of donations coming through electoral bonds.

The Congress has opposed the electoral bonds, alleging that it helps the party in power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
3
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021