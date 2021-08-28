Rahul takes dig at BJP over reports of 50-pc rise in its income
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP on Saturday over reports of its income rising by 50 per cent through electoral bonds and asked people about the increase in their earnings.
''BJP's income rose by 50%. And yours?'' he wrote on Twitter.
Gandhi also shared a report by an NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), that said the saffron party's income rose by 50 per cent in 2019-20 with a bulk of donations coming through electoral bonds.
The Congress has opposed the electoral bonds, alleging that it helps the party in power.
