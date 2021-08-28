Arunachal Pradesh to give due recognition to 'unsung' freedom fighters, CM tells Assembly

The Arunachal Pradesh government will give due recognition to all ''unsung'' freedom fighters from the state by building a memorial for them, Chief Minister Pema Khandu told the Assembly on Saturday.

Khandu said a committee will be constituted which will then hold consultations with all stakeholders, including community-based organisations, and suggest a place where the memorial could be built.

Names of martyrs would be inscribed on the memorial, he stated.

Taking part in a discussion initiated by Congress MLA Ninong Ering, the CM also said that the Union social justice and tribal affairs ministry, in a letter, has directed the state government to furnish a list of freedom fighters from the state.

The state government subsequently asked all deputy commissioners to submit names.

''So far, five districts have responded,'' Khandu said, adding that a total of six wars were fought by the tribal people of the state against the British rule.

''In tune with the spirit of 'Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav', the state has decided to observe a month-long programme in January next year to mark the golden jubilee year of its formation. We will also honour the freedom fighters on the occasion,'' he maintained.

All formalities for the construction of the memorial will have to be completed by then.

The chief minister further said that his government has decided to introduce chapters on Arunachal's history in the school curriculum as it would help children ''recall the heroics of their forefathers''.

''Bote Moyong is the only freedom fighter from the state to be recognized by the Centre thus far. As there are many such fighters who made immense contributions to the freedom movement, the government will request the Centre to honour them too,'' Khandu said.

On a suggestion from former chief minister Nabam Tuki that names of those who were martyred during the Chinese aggression should also be included in the list, Khandu gave assurance that he will look into the matter.

Earlier, while initiating the discussion, Ering lamented that many people from the state sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle but their names have not been recognized.

