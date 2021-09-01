Left Menu

Dotasra attacks Modi govt over LPG price rise

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:45 IST
Dotasra attacks Modi govt over LPG price rise
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over rising LPG prices.

He alleged that the BJP was filling the coffers of capitalists by burning a hole in the pockets of the public.

''Modi government has increased the price of gas cylinders by Rs 50 in 15 days. In 2014, during the Congress government, a cylinder was Rs 400, which has become Rs 900 today,'' Dotasra said in a tweet.

''The prices of food items and petrol and diesel are on fire, the BJP is trying to fill the coffers of capitalists by burning a hole in the pockets of the people,'' he added.

Prices of LPG cylinders in all categories, including subsidised LPG, were increased by Rs 25 per cylinder on Wednesday. This is the third hike in rates in less than two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021