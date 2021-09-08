Third wave is on threshold, warns Mumbai mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had already arrived, only to issue a clarification a few hours later. ''Third wave is not coming, it is already here,'' she told reporters at a function. ''In Nagpur, it has been already announced and everyone should take care,'' she said.

Later, her office issued a press statement saying what she meant was that the third wave of COVID-19 was on the ''threshold of Mumbai''.

''Given the experience of the first two waves, it is in our hands to to stop it,'' she was quoted as saying.

She was not going to invite anyone home during Ganesh festival nor would she visit anybody's house during this period, the mayor said, noting that in Kerala, around 31,000 cases were added daily after the Onam festival.

