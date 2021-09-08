MDA coalition partners united ahead of Assembly session: CM Conrad Sangma

The coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government on Wednesday unanimously resolved to stand united in the wake of the Opposition Congress move to table a no-confidence motion in the upcoming autumn session of the Assembly slated to begin from September 10.

Led by the National People's Party, the coalition government is backed by the BJP and supported by the regional parties - the United Democratic Party, the People's Democratic Front, the Hill State People's Democratic Party and Independents.

''Obviously we are going to ensure that the resolution is defeated or the no-confidence (NC) is defeated. All the partners in the MDA have resolved that we stand united to ensure that the motion is defeated when it is brought to the floor of the House,'' Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told reporters, after the MDA meeting here.

He said, ''We will see the procedure how it goes and accordingly things will unfold but as I said the overall resolution that was passed today in the meeting was to ensure that the NC will be defeated and all the MDA partners have supported (that).'' The chief minister also informed that the deputy speaker has also briefed everybody regarding different rules and provisions of conduct of business in the House.

According to the chief minister, the MLAs were briefed about the law and order issues.

''We also discussed the Sixth Schedule amendment as some of the MLAs wanted clarification on that issue so that has been clarified to the MLAs. Apart from that, there were certain other issues that the MLAs had raised at the individual level – those were also discussed,'' he said.

