UK says Russia's Duma elections a 'step back' for democratic freedom

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said Russia's Duma elections on September 17-19 represented a serious setback for democratic freedom and were at odds with the international commitments that the country had signed up to.

"The measures taken by the Russian authorities to marginalise civil society, silence independent media and exclude genuine opposition candidates from participating in the elections undermine political plurality and are at odds with the international commitments that Russia has signed up to," Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday.

