Left Menu

Biden phone call with Macron on sub deal expected soon -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 00:30 IST
Biden phone call with Macron on sub deal expected soon -White House
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United States

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday a phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron about a disputed submarine deal is expected soon.

Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew back to Washington from New York that staff members are finalizing the details to arrange the call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021