Biden phone call with Macron on sub deal expected soon -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 00:30 IST
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday a phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron about a disputed submarine deal is expected soon.
Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew back to Washington from New York that staff members are finalizing the details to arrange the call.
