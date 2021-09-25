Left Menu

Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away at 75

She was 75.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 12:28 IST
Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away at 75
Kamla Bhasin (Photo/Twitter @kavisriv)
  India
  • India

Eminent women's rights activist, poet, and author Kamla Bhasin passed away on Saturday. She was 75.

Activist Kavita Srivastava said on Twitter Bhasin breathed her last around 3 am.

Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women's movement in India and other South Asian countries. ''Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3 am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women's movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief,'' Kavita Srivastava tweeted. The chant of 'Azaadi' which echoed across protest sites in the country is said to have been popularised by Bhasin as a feminist slogan against patriarchy.

Netizens took to Twitter to condole Bhasin's demise.

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said Kamla Bhasin was not only a women's rights activist but also a philanthropist who set up and helped set up many fine public Interest institutions like Jagori in Himachal Pradesh and School for democracy in Rajasthan. ''She will be missed by many. May her soul rest in peace,'' he tweeted.

Social activist Harsh Mander also expressed grief at her passing away.

''Immense grief at the passing of Kamla Bhasin. She has been and will remain a massive influence on many generations, teaching us by word, action, poetry, song & storytelling the equality of genders. She loved life, loved people,'' he tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to condole her death.

He shared her poem and posted a message, ''Farewell to the inspiring Kamla Bhasin, the voice of women's empowerment, the heroine of girls' education, immortal poet.'' Historian S Irfan Habib said, ''Very sad to hear about the tragic demise of a dear friend and an exceptional human being Kamla Bhasin. We were just discussing her health yesterday but never realized that she will leave us the next day. You will be missed.'' Save the Children India, in a tweet, said, ''Your legacy will live on in songs of hope and writings of courage. The spirit of movement will continue to ignite change. Rest in glory Kamla Bhasin. Your work will continue inspiring our collective efforts to drive change for every girl towards a vision of equality you espoused''.

