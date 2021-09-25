Human rights suffer rampant violation in West Bengal: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday accused the state’s TMC government of violating human rights there and working under a conspiracy for political mileage.

“What I see there is the rampant human rights violations and the government working under a planned conspiracy to get political mileage, harming the spirit of the Indian Constitution,” said Dhankhar.

The WB governor made the allegations while addressing a function on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at Dhankya village in the Jaipur district.

Dhankya, nearly 20 km from Jaipur, is Upadhyay’s birthplace.

Talking about human rights, Dhankhar said it was one of the main principles given by Upadhyay but it suffers rampant violation in West Bengal.

“I am the governor of a state where people are punished for casting their vote as per their will. This happens on a large scale. Nobody had imagined this. Protection of human rights is necessary but this is a challenge in West Bengal and I see it daily,” he said.

Dhankhar said there are two kinds of people in West Bengal.

“There are people who are uncontrolled and no action is taken against them if they violate human rights or commit a crime and on the other hand, there are people who live in fear,” he said.

He said those who work against nationalism have been exposed and such people must be opposed.

Dhankhar said the West Bengal chief minister had staged a dharna in the CBI office for six hours to demand the release of those who were arrested by the agency legally but it did not get proper media coverage.

He said if such an incident would have happened in any other state, it would have been called an attack on democracy.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP state general secretary (Organisation) Chandrashekhar and other leaders too were present on the occasion.

