'Million March' with the jobless if TRS govt doesn't issue notification by Deepavali, says BJP

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 22:24 IST
BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI): BJP president in Telangana and Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said he would organise a protest 'Million March' with unemployed youth if the ruling TRS government in the State fails to issue a notification for job recruitment by Deepavali festival that falls early November.

''I am telling the state Chief Minister. If you don't give a notification for jobs by Deepavali, I will do a 'million march' with our unemployed youth under the aegis of BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) after Deepavali,'' he said while addressing a gathering in Sircilla district during his ongoing 'pada yatra'.

'Million March' was a major protest organised at the Hussain Sagar lake here in 2011 during the agitation for a separate Telangana.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala participated in Kumar's 'pada yatra' on Saturday.

Rupala, who had a look at the veterinary ambulance service of the government in Hyderabad, appreciated it for its emergency and critical care service to livestock.

