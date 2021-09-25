'Million March' with the jobless if TRS govt doesn't issue notification by Deepavali, says BJP

Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI): BJP president in Telangana and Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said he would organise a protest 'Million March' with unemployed youth if the ruling TRS government in the State fails to issue a notification for job recruitment by Deepavali festival that falls early November.

''I am telling the state Chief Minister. If you don't give a notification for jobs by Deepavali, I will do a 'million march' with our unemployed youth under the aegis of BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) after Deepavali,'' he said while addressing a gathering in Sircilla district during his ongoing 'pada yatra'.

'Million March' was a major protest organised at the Hussain Sagar lake here in 2011 during the agitation for a separate Telangana.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala participated in Kumar's 'pada yatra' on Saturday.

Rupala, who had a look at the veterinary ambulance service of the government in Hyderabad, appreciated it for its emergency and critical care service to livestock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)