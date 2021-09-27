Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in El Paso

Fourteen Mexican soldiers were detained early Saturday morning for several hours by U.S. border agents after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico's Ciudad Juarez, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)said. "Just after midnight today CBP officers working at the Bridge of the America's international crossing in El Paso noted two Mexican military vehicles crossing the boundary and entering the U.S.," the CBP told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Factbox-Deadly U.S. passenger train crashes in recent years

At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, an official at a local sheriff's office said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/least-3-dead-after-amtrak-passenger-train-derails-montana-ap-2021-09-26.

Following are some deadly U.S. passenger train crashes in recent years:

Pelosi says U.S. infrastructure bill will pass, eyes smaller social spending bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence on Sunday that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill will pass this week but sounded more doubtful about bringing it to the House floor on Monday as she previously pledged to do. "You cannot choose the date, you have to go when you have the votes in a reasonable time and we will," she said. "I'm never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn't have the votes," she told ABC News "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, walking back comments from Friday that she would bring it to the floor on Monday.

Texas governor defends upcoming 2020 election audits that Trump demanded

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday defended his state's upcoming audit of 2020 presidential election results in four counties, action taken after former President Donald Trump demanded probes of the vote last week. Trump's demand came via an open letter addressed to Abbott on Thursday, part of his continued baseless claim that he lost last November's election to President Joe Biden because of electoral fraud.

U.S. agency to probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana

At least three people died on Saturday and some passengers were injured after an Amtrak train derailed in north-central Montana, an official at the local sheriff's office said. The National Transportation Safety Board said late on Saturday it will investigate the incident.

Explainer-What are Congress' options for funding the gov't and raising the debt limit?

The U.S. Congress faces a pair of approaching deadlines to fund the government and address the nation's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling that will require tricky maneuvering by President Joe Biden's Democrats over the next few weeks. First up is the Sept. 30 deadline to continue funding federal agencies or face the second partial government shutdown in three years, which would be an embarrassment coming at a time when Washington continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic and bolstering the economy.

New York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state medical workers to fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of thousands of workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting a Monday deadline for mandated COVID-19 vaccination. The plan, outlined in a statement from Hochul https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/preparation-monday-vaccination-deadline-governor-hochul-releases-comprehensive-plan-address on Saturday, would allow her to declare a state of emergency to increase the supply of healthcare workers to include licensed professionals from other states and countries as well as retired nurses.

Court blocks New York City schools vaccine mandate, sets hearing for next week

A requirement for New York City school teachers and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 was temporarily blocked by a U.S. appeals court just days before it was to take effect, but the court on Saturday set a hearing on the matter for next week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio last month set Monday as the deadline for 148,000 staff members of the largest U.S. school system to get at least one dose of a vaccine under a mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

'Truth is truth': Trump dealt blow as Republican-led Arizona audit reaffirms Biden win

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden in Arizona's most populous county, a review of results by his allies in the Republican Party has reaffirmed, capping a widely panned effort spurred by Trump's false claims of voter fraud. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, the Republican who paved the way for the so-called "full forensic audit" of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County, said the review's overall vote tally matched the initial results in November.

Amid attention on Petito case, Native mother seeks justice

Pepita Redhair, a 27-year-old Navajo woman who dreamt of becoming an engineer and loved skateboarding, was last seen in March 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Redhair's disappearance was not reported in local media. Detectives said they had no leads, according to her mother Anita King.

