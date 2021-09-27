German CDU's Laschet still prepared for coalition talks
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:12 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Armin Laschet, the leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democrats, said on Monday his party was still keen to try to form a coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats even after the Social Democrats narrowly beat them in Sunday's election.
"Talks will take place with FDP and Greens," Laschet told a news conference. "We are now in the phase of trying to form a stable government for Germany."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Free Democrats
- Armin Laschet
- Social Democrats
- Greens
- Germany
- Christian Democrats
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German vote nearly even for Merkel''s bloc, Social Democrats
Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's bloc in German vote
German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor
The Latest: Germany's Social Democrats cheer exit poll
German conservatives, Social Democrats tied in vote to decide Merkel successor