German CDU's Laschet still prepared for coalition talks

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:12 IST
Armin Laschet, the leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democrats, said on Monday his party was still keen to try to form a coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats even after the Social Democrats narrowly beat them in Sunday's election.

"Talks will take place with FDP and Greens," Laschet told a news conference. "We are now in the phase of trying to form a stable government for Germany."

