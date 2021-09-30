Left Menu

Sikh community members call on Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:48 IST
Sikh community members call on Nadda
BJP national president JP Nadda. (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Sikh community on Thursday met BJP president J P Nadda here and thanked him for giving representation to the community and resolving their long-pending issues, the party said.

BJP Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, general secretary Rajiv Babbar and party's national spokesperson R P Singh accompanied the Sikh community members to the party office.

Singh said members of the community met Nadda and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmeet Singh as the Governor of Uttarakhand and Iqbal Singh Lalpura as the Chairman of the National Minorities Commission.

They also thanked Nadda for resolving long-pending issues related to the compensation for the victims of the 1984 riots and removing names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals from the black list.

The meeting of the Sikh community members with Nadda was organized by BJP's Delhi unit. It came a day after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

 India
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021