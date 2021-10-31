Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-10-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 16:30 IST
J-K Cong pays tributes to Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel
Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Sunday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary and former home minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary.

Special functions were organised at all district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir to pay tributes to Gandhi and Patel, a Congress spokesperson said.

The main function was held at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk here. It was attended by J&K Congress vice-presidents and former ministers Mula Ram and Raman Bhalla, he said.

Party leaders and workers paid floral tributes to Gandhi and Patel and remembered their contribution to the country's development, the spokesperson said.

Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated in 1984 by two of her security guards linked to Khalistani extremists.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

