Left Menu

Up to us to overcome communalism, casteism: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:11 IST
Up to us to overcome communalism, casteism: Kerala CM
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Kerala Day, when the state came into existence 65 years ago from then Madras state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said it is up to the people to overcome challenges posed by communalism and casteism.

Extending his greetings to the people on the eve of Kerala's birthday, the CM said, ''It is up to us to overcome the challenges posed by communalism and casteism and to uphold religious brotherhood and democratic values.'' He made the statement in a Facebook post in which he also said that since coming into existence on November 1, 1956, Kerala has been able to meet the people's basic needs, including education, health, food and welfare, and have set an example to the world in all these matters.

Following the Linguistic Reorganisation of states, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into existence from the then Madras state on November 1, 1956.

Earlier in the day, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan conveyed his greetings to Keralites all over the world on the eve of Kerala Piravi or birthday. In his message, he said, ''My heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi. Let us work in harmony and fraternity for the development and progress of our beloved state, and for nourishing and popularizing our mother tongue, Malayalam.'' PTI HMP ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021