Poll sees Zemmour making it to second round of French presidential vote

Updated: 08-11-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 00:05 IST
A new poll sees French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour making it to the second round of the presidential election in April along with President Emmanuel Macron, confirming earlier polls that saw Zemmour overtaking far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

An Ifop poll for newspaper Le Figaro and TV station LCI, published by BFM television, showed Macron would win 25% of the first-round votes, followed by Zemmour with 17%, Le Pen with 16% and conservative Xavier Bertrand with 13% if Bertrand wins the primary to be the presidential candidate for the Le Republicains party.

Zemmour and Macron have not yet said whether they will run.

